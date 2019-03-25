Carsen Edwards Put on a Show Knocking out the Defending National Champions

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 25, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Carsen Edwards put on a show for Purdue to defeat the defending national champions, Villanova. He knocked in nine threes, setting the Boilermakers single-game record. Watch the video above for more about this breakout star.


Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Every Sweet 16 Team's Title Chances 🏆

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Every Sweet 16 Team's Title Chances 🏆

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Just 1 Perfect Bracket Left...

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Just 1 Perfect Bracket Left...

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Comment Your Pick ⬇️

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Comment Your Pick ⬇️

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Entire Field Now Has the Blueprint to Stop Duke

    UCF showed the nation how to exploit Duke's greatest weakness.

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    The Entire Field Now Has the Blueprint to Stop Duke

    UCF showed the nation how to exploit Duke's greatest weakness.

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer