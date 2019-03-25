Agent: Rob Gronkowski Rejected Plan to Sit Out Training Camp Before Retirement

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't interested in continuing his career even if he could have sat out through training camp, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network:

Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday:

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did leave open the possibility of an eventual Gronkowski return, however.

"I wouldn't be shocked if Rob is back on the field at some point," he said during that NFL Network interview, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Gronkowski, 29, is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer despite injuries limiting him to 115 NFL games over nine seasons. In that time, he established himself as his generation's top tight end, arguably the most talented tight end of all time and one of the most impossible matchup nightmares for opposing defenses in league history.

The second-round pick out of Arizona finished his career with 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and a three-time Super Bowl champion. His 17 touchdown receptions in the 2011 season was tied for fifth-most in a single season and the most ever compiled by a tight end; he had five seasons with double-digit scores.

He was just as scary in the playoffs, catching 81 passes for 1,163 yards and 12 scores in 16 appearances.

Suffice to say, his legacy is secure:

Had Gronkowski been able to stay healthier in his prime, it's scary to imagine the type of numbers he might have accumulated. And while he clearly lost a step this past season (47 receptions, 682 yards, three TDs), he still played a huge role for the Patriots in the postseason as they won their sixth title.

If Gronk someday returns to football, it won't be a huge surprise, given his age. But for now, it appears he's perfectly content moving on.