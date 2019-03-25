Look: NCAA Reveals Last Perfect Bracket Left in Its March Madness Challenge

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

And then there was one.

After the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, just one perfect bracket remains in the March Madness Challenge.

Per that bracket, the Final Four will feature Duke, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky, with the Bulldogs beating the Wildcats to win the national championship. While the person who nailed the first two rounds correctly predicted every upset, they are going all chalk in the Sweet 16, with every No. 1 and 2 seed advancing to the Elite Eight.

The oracle has spoken. Chalk it shall be.