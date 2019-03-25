Sweet 16 Bracket: Updated Schedule and Upset Picks for NCAA Tournament

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Upsets were hard to come by in the first two rounds of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Sweet 16 contains 15 teams seeded No. 1-No. 5, with 12th-seeded Oregon the only double-digit seed remaining.

Although there are no Cinderella stories to root for in the second weekend of the competition, there's still a clear distinction between favorites and underdogs, which will make wins by lower-seeded teams feel like upsets.

But picking which teams are capable of knocking off No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will be difficult since the best programs have controlled the tournament so far.

2019 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Sweet 16 Schedule

Upset Picks

No. 12 Oregon over No. 1 Virginia

Given how well the Oregon Ducks have played of late, they'll be one of the top Sweet 16 upset picks.

Dana Altman's Ducks are in the middle of a 10-game winning streak that was extended by a pair of double-digit victories over No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 13 UC Irvine.

The Pac-12 tournament champion is so difficult to break down because all of its pieces are playing well together, and the group is playing with a massive amount of confidence.

Oregon has a strong point guard in Payton Pritchard, a menace in the paint in Kenny Wooten and an impressive sixth man in Ehab Amin that have frustrated opponents for all of March.

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Add in the contributions of Paul White, Louis King and Francis Okoro and you have one of the best six-man rotations left in the tournament.

The length of the Ducks will affect Virginia's decision-making in the paint, and it could force the Cavaliers to beat them from the three-point line.

Tony Bennett's team is capable of knocking down a few key three-pointers, but it hasn't shot a great percentage from beyond the arc during March Madness.

The Cavaliers went 7-for-23 from beyond the arc in their first-round win over No. 16 Gardner-Webb and shot 7-for-24 from three-point range against No. 9 Oklahoma.

Conversely, the three-point shot could be the X-factor for the Ducks, who made 52 percent of their three-point attempts Sunday against UC Irvine.

If the Ducks are able to move the ball around on the perimeter to get open looks for Pritchard, King and Amin, they will put Virginia under pressure.

Oregon also holds an advantage in coaching experience, as Altman brought the program to the Elite Eight in 2016 and Final Four in 2017, while Bennett is looking for his second Elite Eight appearance in his seventh NCAA tournament with Virginia.

No. 3 Houston over No. 2 Kentucky

No matter how well No. 3 Houston has played in the first two rounds, it's still seen as the underdog in the public eye because it is a team from The American going up against national powerhouse Kentucky.

And of all the No. 3 seeds remaining, Kelvin Sampson's team flew under the radar the most, as it played a pair of night games in matchups that didn't exactly look appeasing on paper.

While you were fawning over other No. 3 seeds, like Purdue, LSU and Texas Tech, the Cougars played four impressive halves of basketball and showed they're capable of knocking off one of the nation's premier teams.

Guards Corey Davis Jr. and Armani Brooks should give the Wildcats fits Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Davis looked especially dangerous in the first two rounds, as he scored 26 points against Georgia State and 21 more versus Ohio State.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Kentucky will try to limit Davis' production from the three-point line, like it did against Wofford's Fletcher Magee in the second round, but Davis is also capable of driving into the lane and hurting opposing defenses closer to the hoop.

In Fabian White Jr. and Breaon Brady, Davis has a few paint options he can distribute to if the Wildcats collapse on him when he ventures into the paint.

White and Brady were able to create second-chance opportunities on the offensive glass in the first two rounds, and with PJ Washington's status still up in the air, the Houston pair could enforce their will on the boards.

Washington sat out the first two games of the NCAA tournament with a sprained left foot, per Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal.

If Washington is unable to play in the Sweet 16, the Cougars could control the glass and allow Davis and Brooks to receive more chances to put Kentucky's perimeter defense under pressure.

Houston still has to contain Kentucky's talented group of underclassmen on defense, but its experience and ability to attack the Wildcats defense from all angles should make Friday's game more interesting than some predict.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.