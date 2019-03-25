NIT Tournament 2019: Bracket, Schedule and Monday Predictions

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The last of eight quarterfinal participants in the 2019 NIT will be determined Monday night.

Norfolk State, who downed No. 1 seed Alabama in the first round, makes a trip to Pac-12 territory to face Colorado in the final second-round matchup of the competition.

Over the last three days, Indiana, TCU, Creighton, Texas, Wichita State, NC State and Lipscomb secured their spots in the final eight.

The updated bracket for the NIT can be found here on NCAA.com.

Schedule

Monday, March 25

Norfolk State at Colorado (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Prediction

Colorado Moves on with Win on Home Court

Colorado unexpectedly earned a second home game when Norfolk State knocked off Alabama in the first round.

The Buffaloes should leave the floor Monday with a victory, but they're also aware they can't take the Spartans lightly.

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle has plenty of experience coaching in the mid-major ranks, and he knows what type of mentality Norfolk State will have, per the school's official website.

"I've coached at programs like that," Boyle said. "I know what it's like being on the other side of that. It's a lot easier getting your guys geared up for these games. You don't have to say a whole lot because guys like the challenge. They maybe feel like they've got something to prove. Our guys have to meet that and match that. That's going to be a challenge that we have."

Colorado must be wary of the three-point shooting of Derrik Jamerson, who was second in Division I in three-point percentage in the regular season.

Jamerson's skill set from beyond the arc was on display in the win over Alabama, as he hit seven triples on his way to leading the Spartans with 25 points.

Colorado has a few athletic guards in its lineup capable of shutting down Jamerson's output from three-point range and forcing the other Norfolk State players to beat it.

In Tyler Bey, D'Shawn Schwartz and McKinley Wright, the Buffaloes have a collection of guards capable of not only silencing the Spartans, but breaking open the advantage on the scoreboard early.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado has performed well on its home court of late, as it carries a seven-game home winning streak that dates back to February into Monday night.

During that stretch, the Buffaloes earned wins over NCAA men's basketball tournament teams Oregon and Arizona State.

If everything comes together for the Pac-12 side, it should line up a quarterfinal matchup with old Big 12 foe Texas Wednesday at the Erwin Center.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.