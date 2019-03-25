WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Not Expected to Appear on Raw or WrestleMania 35

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Dean Ambrose will reportedly get left off the WrestleMania 35 card on April 7 with his WWE contract set to expire shortly after the company's biggest show of the year.

On Monday, Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported Ambrose, who signed with WWE in April 2011 and made his main-roster debut at Survivor Series in November 2012 as part of The Shield, "is not expected to appear on television going forward, and likely will not work WrestleMania 35 either."

The 33-year-old Cincinnati native last appeared on the March 11 edition of Raw. He lost to Drew McIntyre in a Falls Count Anywhere match and then suffered a post-match beatdown, which is typically the way WWE writes a character off television.

He's continued to appear at live events, per WhatCulture, but there's been no indication he'll return to TV in time for a WrestleMania feud.

Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, began his rise toward wrestling stardom while working on the independent scene as Jon Moxley.

His successful WWE stint included becoming a Grand Slam champion by winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship (three reigns), United States Championship and the Raw Tag Team Championships alongside Seth Rollins twice.

The Shield, featuring Ambrose, Rollins and Roman Reigns, reunited one final time for the Fastlane pay-per-view March 10 and defeated the trio of McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley. It will seemingly go down as Ambrose's final PPV match with WWE.

His legacy will live on, however, with The Shield considered one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.