Sweet 16 2019: Bracket, TV Schedule, Odds and Final Four Predictions

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Sweet 16 is set, but first, there will be a brief hiatus from NCAA tournament play after a four-day stretch that trimmed the field from 64 teams to 16.

March Madness will resume with four Sweet 16 matchups on Thursday, followed by four more on Friday.

So far, the NCAA tournament has gone well for top seeds. All the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds are still in the field, while only one double-digit seed (No. 12 Oregon) will be taking part in the Sweet 16.

Bracket

Sweet 16 Schedule, Odds (All Times ET)

Thursday

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-7), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 2 Tennessee (-1), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan (-1.5), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 1 Virginia (-7.5), 9:59 p.m., TBS

Friday

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State (-5.5), 7:09 p.m., CBS

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 1 North Carolina (-5.5), 7:29 p.m., TBS

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 1 Duke (-8), 9:39 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky (-3), 9:59 p.m., TBS

Odds to Win National Championship

Duke +300 (Bet $100 to win $300)

Gonzaga +400

Virginia +500

North Carolina +500

Michigan State +1000

Michigan +1200

Kentucky +1500

Tennessee +1500

Purdue +2000

Texas Tech +2500

Houston +2500

Auburn +2500

Florida State +4000

Virginia Tech +4000

Oregon +6000

LSU +7500

Final Four Predictions

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

There haven't been many upsets during this year's NCAA tournament, so it shouldn't be surprising to see four of the higher-ranked teams in this year's Final Four.

However, it won't be all four No. 1 seeds. Instead, No. 1 seeds Duke and Virginia will be joined by No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Michigan in Minneapolis.

In this scenario, three of the top basketball conferences from this season would be represented: the ACC (Duke and Virginia), Big Ten (Michigan) and SEC (Kentucky).

Of these four teams, Duke has been the closest to being eliminated. The Blue Devils trailed late during their second-round game against No. 9 seed UCF on Sunday, but they pulled it out late as RJ Barrett hit the go-ahead shot with 11 seconds remaining and the Knights missed twice on their final possession.

At the same time, that could benefit Duke later in the tournament, as it has experience playing a close game late in a high-pressure situation.

Virginia overcame an early deficit in the first round against No. 16 seed Gardner-Webb, as it avoided losing to a No. 16 seed for the second year in a row. The Cavaliers followed that with a second-round win over Oklahoma, and they appear poised to keep building momentum each round.

Michigan and Kentucky have each been impressive through the first two rounds, especially on defense. The Wolverines held No. 10 seed Florida to 49 points in the second round, while the Wildcats limited No. 7 seed Wofford to 56 points.

Kentucky also shut down Wofford's Fletcher Magee, the NCAA Division I record holder for career three-pointers, by forcing him to miss all 12 of his shots from beyond the arc.

While there are certainly other contenders to make the Final Four, such as No. 1 seeds North Carolina and Gonzaga, the quartet of Duke, Virginia, Kentucky and Michigan seem to have the right combination of skill and momentum to reach this year's national semifinals.