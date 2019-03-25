NCAA Tournament 2019 Odds: Sweet 16 Lines for Every Game Revealed

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Sweet 16 betting lines have been posted, and oddsmakers are expecting some close games throughout.

While the first two rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament have been filled with blowouts, all eight games have a single-digit point spread. Three of the games are expected to come down to a single possession.

This would be a nice change of pace after 11 of 16 games in Round 2 were decided by double digits. This was also the case for 20 of 32 first-round games.

While fans love March Madness for the close games and underdogs, this year's version has also been light on upsets with the top seeds surviving at a rarely seen rate:

The good news is this should lead to an exciting final four rounds with the top teams set to compete against each other.

Michigan and Texas Tech is expected to be a close game with just a one-point spread, which isn't a surprise considering they have the two best defenses in the country, according to KenPom.com. It will likely be a low-scoring battle with one or two shots being the difference.

Purdue and Tennessee will be on the other end of the spectrum with two efficient offenses and players who can score from anywhere, but the one-point spread means it would be a surprise if either side pulls away.

Perhaps the most interesting line is Gonzaga as a 7.5-point favorite over Florida State, the team that knocked the Bulldogs out of the tournament last year with a 75-60 Sweet 16 win. The squads aren't exactly the same—Brandon Clarke wasn't playing for Gonzaga—but the length and athleticism from the Seminoles can cause problems once again.

Duke also has a relatively high spread as an eight-point favorite after barely surviving with a one-point win over UCF on Sunday. Virginia Tech beat the Blue Devils earlier in the year without Zion Williamson, and the squad should have a lot of confidence going into the next round.

Regardless of who advances, fans will hope to see some memorable battles.