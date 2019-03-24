Watch Oregon's Kenny Wooten's 2-Handed Slam off the Alley-Oop vs. UC Irvine

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Kenny Wooten continues to take flight in the 2019 NCAA tournament for the Oregon Ducks.

This time, Wooten put UC Irvine's Tommy Rutherford on a poster by finishing off an alley-oop pass from Louis King.

Wooten is putting on a dunking clinic in the tourney. The Ducks are trying to get back to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the four seasons.

Related

    Duke Barely Survives 😮

    RJ Barrett makes go-ahead layup after HUGE and-1 from Zion as Duke barely avoids upset by UCF

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Duke Barely Survives 😮

    RJ Barrett makes go-ahead layup after HUGE and-1 from Zion as Duke barely avoids upset by UCF

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Duke Be Worried About Their Title Chances?

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Should Duke Be Worried About Their Title Chances?

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Seeds Most Likely to Fall in Sweet 16

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top Seeds Most Likely to Fall in Sweet 16

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers from March Madness Sunday

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Winners and Losers from March Madness Sunday

    Tully Corcoran
    via Bleacher Report