Final Four Predictions 2019: Updated Bracket, Picks to Make NCAA Championship

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

March Madness became chalk season for the first two rounds of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament.

The powerhouse programs took on the bouncer role at the Big Dance and only allowed one seed lower than five through the door for an appearance in the Sweet 16.

Oregon, seeded 12th, started its journey with an upset victory over No. 5 Wisconsin then knocked off No. 13 UC-Irvine Sunday for a spot in the regional semifinal. As the underdog in the field, do the Pac-12 champions have a shot to reach the Final Four in Minneapolis?

UCF almost ended Duke's season Sunday. Did the Knights provide a blueprint for the Blue Devils future opponents, or will we see the freshmen quartet use a second-round scare to fuel a deep run in the tournament?

After two rounds of action, who should we expect to see represent their region and advance the championship game?

Duke vs. Gonzaga

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

UCF gave Duke an early tournament scare Saturday. Zion Williamson's strong drive to the basket and RJ Barrett's put-back score late in the game sent the Blue Devils to the Sweet 16.

Knights guard Aubrey Dawkins shot 5-of-7 from the field. Tacko Fall, the 7'6" big man, altered shots near the basket. Gonzaga doesn't have a 7-footer, but Brandon Clarke averages 3.1 blocks per game. He must challenge Duke on the inside. At 6'10", forward Killian Tillie may also provide interior bulk off the bench.

Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert drained four triples against Baylor Saturday. If he doesn't have a hot hand in the upcoming games, one of his teammates has to find their stroke from beyond the arc to poke holes in Duke's perimeter defense.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Blue Devils should use Sunday's near-upset as a wake-up call, but they can also highlight a strong positive. Cam Reddish shot 3-of-4 from three-point land. Barrett converted 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Williamson buried three triples.

Duke skeptics have pointed to a lack of three-point scoring across the roster, but the team knocked down 10 triples against the UCF. Aside from guard Zach Norwell Jr., Gonzaga doesn't have a consistent sharpshooter in the rotation. This matchup could come down to a physical battle with several one-on-one sequences between Williamson and Clarke on the interior.

Gonzaga and Duke would shape up to become a battle between two heavyweight programs. Mike Krzyzewski's fearless freshmen quartet has developed over the course of the term. They'll avenge their regular-season loss to the Bulldogs.

Prediction: Duke 77, Gonzaga 73

Tennessee vs. North Carolina

Elsa/Getty Images

Similar to Duke, Tennessee almost saw their 2019 titles hopes flushed down the drain Sunday. The Volunteers led Iowa 49-28 at halftime and squandered their early advantage. The contest went into overtime, but Grant Williams sealed the victory with a key steal and six points in the extra period.

It's difficult to trust the Volunteers, but they won't face a juggernaut program on the way to Minneapolis. Purdue guard Carsen Edwards scored 42 points against Villanova Saturday, but that's not a sustainable scoring rate. If Tennessee reaches the Elite Eight, they'd draw a Virginia team that averages 71.8 points per game or Oregon, the lowest-seeded program left in the tournament.

North Carolina faces a tougher road with Auburn and either Houston or Kentucky in its pathway. Thus far, the Tar Heels have looked solid through two rounds. Iona put up an early fight, but Roy Williams' group dominated the second half. Luke Maye, Nassir Little and Coby White combined for 57 points en route to an 81-57 victory over Washington Sunday.

Elsa/Getty Images

The Tar Heels have a balanced offense that ranked third in scoring with 86.1 points per contest during the 2018-19 campaign. It's a positive sign to see Little carry some of the offensive load in the last outing. Cameron Johnson is a tough defensive assignment because of his ability to score inside the paint and from a distance.

Five players on Tennessee's roster averaged at least 10 points per game this year. Admiral Schofield and Williams are leaders, but Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner haven't shied away from big shots in critical moments. Turner made key free throws and a triple late in regulation to hold off Iowa's upset bid. Bone closed the contest with a pair of clutch shots at the charity stripe.

Tennessee's starting lineup has an edge in overall scoring. Because of the Volunteers' confidence in the clutch, they're more than capable of knocking off North Carolina for a date with Duke.

Prediction: Tennessee 83, North Carolina 80

Click here for B/R's Printable Bracket.