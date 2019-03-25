NBA Rumors: Latest on Lakers' Interest in Jason Kidd, Frank Ntilikina's Future

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the postseason over the weekend. This marks the sixth consecutive year in which they have missed the playoffs, and it likely means some big changes are on the horizon.

Some changes will likely occur on the roster. A healthy LeBron James may have led this Lakers to the postseason, but he was far from healthy during the 2018-19 season. He needs a better supporting cast, but adding top-tier free agents could prove difficult.

"The Lakers need to project stability going into yet another critical offseason if they hope to attract a second superstar to pair with James," Bill Oram of The Athletic wrote. "After Paul George ignored the Lakers last summer, most league insiders believe the biggest names in this year's loaded class of free agents will follow his lead."

While the Lakers' roster could look quite different next season, its star power may again be limited to James.

What appears more certain is a change in the coaching staff. Luke Walton is almost certainly out after three seasons as head coach—both because of his team's performance and because he wasn't hand-picked by James or team president Magic Johnson.

Kidd Could be an Option

This is where longtime NBA player and former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd comes into play.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 46-year-old is expected to be a "serious candidate" for the Lakers job if and when Walton is dismissed.

Los Angeles isn't the only team interested in Kidd, though. Marc J. Spears mentioned the University of California as a possibility for the former Golden Bear:

As Spears pointed out, though, Kidd is interested in another shot at an NBA job and could wait to see what the Lakers plan to do before taking a college position.

While he had a losing record (183-190) during his time as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and the Bucks, his playing history as an outside shooter makes him an interesting option.

One of the biggest mistakes Los Angeles made when constructing the current roster was not surrounding James with shooters who can create space for him.

If Kidd can help develop a squad that can open up the middle of the floor, James would be in a better position to carry the team.

Frank Ntilikina Could Be on the Way Out

Walton isn't the only one with an uncertain NBA future right now. Former eighth-overall pick Frank Ntilikina has a murky future with the New York Knicks, and it may not be lasting.

The Frenchman, who is dealing with a groin injury, has shown some glimpses of promise since being drafted as an international player in 2017. However, he made just nine starts as a rookie and has averaged just 21 minutes and 5.7 points per game this season. He is a quality defender but not a complete player at this point.

As Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News pointed out, other players have emerged during the 20-year-old's injury absence and have made him look like even less of an asset:

"During Ntilikina's extended absence, the Knicks acquired another young point guard—Dennis Smith Jr.—and continued to push Emmanuel Mudiay to the forefront. Ntilikina's future with the team is up in the air entering the fateful 2019 offseason, meaning these final few weeks could carry long-term significance."

If Ntilikina is going to ensure he has another season in New York, he's likely going to have to surge down the stretch. This could be difficult, as he reinjured his groin Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.