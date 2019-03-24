Video: Watch Hornets' Jeremy Lamb Drill Half-Court Game-Winner vs. Raptors

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 25, 2019

  1. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  2. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  3. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  4. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  5. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  6. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  7. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  8. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  9. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  10. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  11. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  12. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  13. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  14. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  15. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  16. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

  17. Bats Have Become an Unexpected Attraction at Spurs Games

  18. KD Giving Back to His Hometown with Durant Center

  19. Four Years Ago, Klay Drops Record 37 Pts in One Quarter

  20. Remembering the Night Kobe Scored 81 Points

Right Arrow Icon

Jeremy Lamb kept the Charlotte Hornets' playoff hopes alive in the most dramatic fashion possible on Sunday. 

Trailing 114-112 with 3.1 seconds remaining against the Toronto Raptors, Lamb called game with a perfect half-court bank shot. 

Adding to the already impressive task of hitting a half-court h is Lamb had to recover the ball after Pascal Siakam knocked it away from him off the inbounds pass. 

The Hornets have now won three straight games and trail the Miami Heat by two games for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.  

Related

    Report: Kidd Could Replace Luke Walton

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kidd Could Replace Luke Walton

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie: Kemba 'Torches Us Every Time'

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Kyrie: Kemba 'Torches Us Every Time'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Mavs Hand Dubs Worst Home Loss Since '07

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Mavs Hand Dubs Worst Home Loss Since '07

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemba Sparks Late Rally as Hornets Stun C's 124-117

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Kemba Sparks Late Rally as Hornets Stun C's 124-117

    Boston.com
    via Boston.com