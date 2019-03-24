Video: Watch Zion Williamson Catch Lob, Throw Down 2-Handed Dunk on UCF

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

At just 18 years old, Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson plays grown-man basketball.

With under four minutes to go in the first half against the No. 9 UCF Knights on Sunday, Williamson contorted his 6'7", 285-pound frame to catch a lob from fellow freshman RJ Barrett. Once he gained possession, he threw down a two-handed dunk.

The dunk started a 10-0 Blue Devils run. With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Williamson displayed his versatility by stealing a Knights pass and then zipping a one-handed bounce pass to guard Tre Jones for a lay-in.

At the half, Williamson had 15 points and four rebounds while Duke held a 44-36 lead.