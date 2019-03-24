Video: Watch Zion Williamson Catch Lob, Throw Down 2-Handed Dunk on UCF

Megan Armstrong
March 24, 2019

At just 18 years old, Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson plays grown-man basketball. 

With under four minutes to go in the first half against the No. 9 UCF Knights on Sunday, Williamson contorted his 6'7", 285-pound frame to catch a lob from fellow freshman RJ Barrett. Once he gained possession, he threw down a two-handed dunk. 

The dunk started a 10-0 Blue Devils run. With less than a minute remaining before halftime, Williamson displayed his versatility by stealing a Knights pass and then zipping a one-handed bounce pass to guard Tre Jones for a lay-in. 

At the half, Williamson had 15 points and four rebounds while Duke held a 44-36 lead. 

