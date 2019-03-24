Watch Tacko Fall Make Statement Against Duke with Dunk, Block on Zion Williamson

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

The second-round game between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and No. 9 UCF Knights delivered right away as UCF center Tacko Fall took full advantage of his 7'6" stature.

Less than 30 seconds into the contest, Fall missed a shot only to pluck the rebound out of thin air and slam the ball through the rim with his feet hardly having to leave the ground.

Three minutes later, Fall blocked Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson and made good on his promise prior to the game that he wouldn't allow the probable No. 1 pick to dunk on him.

However, Fall picked up his second personal foul with 10:56 remaining in the first half and was forced to the bench.

Duke-UCF is in progress on CBS, and the winner will advance to the Sweet 16.
















