Watch Tacko Fall Make Statement Against Duke with Dunk, Block on Zion Williamson

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 24, 2019

The second-round game between the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and No. 9 UCF Knights delivered right away as UCF center Tacko Fall took full advantage of his 7'6" stature. 

Less than 30 seconds into the contest, Fall missed a shot only to pluck the rebound out of thin air and slam the ball through the rim with his feet hardly having to leave the ground. 

Three minutes later, Fall blocked Duke freshman forward Zion Williamson and made good on his promise prior to the game that he wouldn't allow the probable No. 1 pick to dunk on him. 

However, Fall picked up his second personal foul with 10:56 remaining in the first half and was forced to the bench.

Duke-UCF is in progress on CBS, and the winner will advance to the Sweet 16. 





