Sweet 16 2019: Upset Meter for Every Game

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In the Sweet 16, the competition becomes more concentrated. If you've made it this far, it doesn't matter where you came from. You are a dangerous basketball team.

Put another way, at this point you're not sneaking up on anyone. Most seasons, that would refer most specifically to the mid-majors who'd reached the sport's fifth-highest plateau. This year, however, the field is awfully chalky. That might mean fewer folk heroes, but it doesn't mean fewer stories—or fewer opportunities for an interesting upset.

In the upset meter that follows, we're breaking down each game to see whether or to what extent underdogs have the proven tools to take down their numerical superiors. By the same token, we'll identify the top dogs that appear immune to such a challenge.

The likelihood of an upset in all eight Sweet 16 games is graded on a 1-10 scale, based on the matchup itself and performance in the tournament to date. We'll also identify the challenge involved in knocking off the favorite, as well as some important statistics and factors to bear in mind. The games are ranked from least likely to most likely for an upset. Ready? Let's get it on.