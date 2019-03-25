NCAA Tournament 2019: The All-Tournament Team Through Round 2

1 of 6

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Ja Morant, Murray State: The potential No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Morant burst onto the NCAA tournament scene with a triple-double in Murray State's first game. Morant followed up that 17-point, 16-assist, 11-rebound day with 28 points and four assists when the Racers fell to Florida State in the second round.

Corey Davis Jr., Houston: Davis drained seven threes in a 26-point effort against Georgia State, also posting seven rebounds and six assists. Then during a win over Ohio State, the senior guard had 21 points, six boards, three steals and two dimes. Houston will meet Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

Cameron Johnson, North Carolina: Iona put a scare into UNC, but Johnson's 21 points carried the Tar Heels into the weekend. During a rout of Washington, he provided 13 points and matched his career high with seven assists. Johnson has knocked down seven triples in the tourney. North Carolina is set to face Auburn in the Sweet 16.

Dedric Lawson, Kansas: Although the Jayhawks lost to Auburn in the second round, Lawson carried the short-handed roster admirably. In two games, he collected 50 points while hitting five of eight three-pointers and added 21 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Grant Williams, Tennessee: Williams was relatively quiet with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists in the first round. However, the SEC Player of the Year was everywhere Sunday. Williams amassed 19 points, seven boards, five assists, four steals and three blocks in the overtime triumph against Iowa. The Vols will take on Purdue in the Sweet 16.