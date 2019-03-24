Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke Avoid Upset to No. 9 UCF; Advance to Sweet 16

Zion Williamson, No. 1 Duke Avoid Upset to No. 9 UCF; Advance to Sweet 16March 24, 2019
Zion Williamson scored 32 points on 12-of-24 shooting as No. 1 Duke survived a scare from No. 9 UCF, 77-76, in the second round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Sunday.
Williamson hit a layup as he was fouled with 14 seconds left to pull the Blue Devils within 76-75.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
ZION AND-1 AND FOULS OUT TACKO FALL #MarchMadness https://t.co/L0bW6ksXq1
He missed the ensuing free throw, but RJ Barrett grabbed the offensive board and made his own layup to put Duke ahead 77-76.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
RJ putback as Duke re-takes the lead! #MarchMadness https://t.co/c7IwBqFIb1
The Knights had two final chances down the stretch. B.J. Taylor attempted a jumper with three seconds left, but his shot did not connect. Aubrey Dawkins then flew in for a tip, but his shot rimmed out right before time expired:
Dawkins scored 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting for the Knights.
The Knights-Blue Devils matchup stands alone as the tournament's best game and one of the greatest in recent March Madness history.
Not only was the quality of play exceptional and the game eventful from start to finish, but the matchup was also rich with storylines before the tip.
First, this was a classic David vs. Goliath contest. UCF entered the game as 13.5-point underdogs, per Vegas Insider, and the Blue Devils stood as the tournament-winning favorites.
The Knights, who joined Division I hoops in 1984, had also never advanced past the first round of the NCAA tournament until this season. Duke has won five national championships.
On the sidelines, UCF head coach Johnny Dawkins played under Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski from 1982-1986 and coached alongside him from 1998-2008. Aubrey Dawkins, the son of the Knights' leader, lived in Durham, North Carolina until he was 13, per Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer.
After the game, Krzyzewski got emotional when discussing Johnny and Aubrey Dawkins, praising the two for remarkable performances:
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Elsewhere, the matchup between Williamson and 7'6" UCF center Tacko Fall received much press, with Fall telling Andy Katz of NCAA.com that he wasn't going to let the future top NBA draft pick dunk on him.
Williamson didn't dunk on Fall, but he basically did everything else he wanted on Sunday. He also carried his team offensively for much of the second half, as Jeff Borzello of ESPN noted:
Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello
Zion is the only Duke player to make more than one shot in the second half.
ESPN Stats and Info reported that Williamson's 32-point outing placed him in pretty good NCAA tournament company:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
With 32 points tonight, Zion Williamson now has 57 points so far in the tournament. He has tied Kevin Durant for the most points by a freshman across their first two NCAA Tournament games. https://t.co/4OQ9IK7aki
The freshman also pulled down 11 rebounds and dished four assists.
But Dawkins went blow for blow with Williamson, scoring 18 first-half points to keep UCF in the game. The Knights were down 44-36 at the half, but Dawkins went back to work in the second half thanks to 14 more points. He notably hit a jumper and then assisted on a Fall dunk to put UCF up 74-70.
A five-point swing occurred, however, when Dayon Griffin and Dawkins couldn't connect on an alley-oop with UCF on a two-on-one break. Duke then went down the floor and knocked down a three courtesy of Cam Reddish.
Dawkins then missed a jumper, but after Duke came up empty, B.J. Taylor made two free throws to increase the Knights' lead to 76-73.
The next possession ended with Duke scoring the game's final four points, during which Fall fouled out. That occurred on the Williamson shot and before Barrett swooped in for the offensive rebound and putback.
Although the end of the game didn't go Dawkins' way, UCF wouldn't have been in position to take the lead as time ran out without his sensational efforts, which clearly impressed many people.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic thought he may have produced the game of the tournament.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Shout out Aubrey Dawkins, too. Given that he just did it against an elite defense, I think his game is the best I’ve seen this tournament.
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports thinks Dawkins has a bright professional future:
Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein
Aubrey Dawkins proved today what everyone who saw him all year long already knew; kid a legitimate prospect at the NBA level. Was sensational in defeat.
Dawkins also had four assists and three steals. Taylor and Fall each scored 15 for the Knights.
Barrett scored 16 points for Duke, and Reddish contributed 13.
Duke will now play the winner of No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 12 Liberty in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The Knights finish their season with a 24-9 record.
Watch Live: No. 11 OSU vs. No. 3 Houston