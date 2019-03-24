NIT 2019: 2nd-Round Day 3 Scores, Updated Bracket and 2nd-Round Day 4 Schedule

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Wichita State joined Creighton, Lipscomb and Indiana in the men's NIT quarterfinal round thanks to a 63-55 win over Clemson on Sunday.

Four more quarterfinal bids are up for grabs, with three more of them decided Sunday after the Shockers' win.

Here's a look at the latest NIT Sunday scores, an updated bracket and game recaps.

Scores

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier: In Progress

No. 2 North Carolina State vs. No. 6 Harvard: 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 4 Nebraska: 9:30 p.m. ET

Updated Bracket

The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Recaps

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

Jaime Echenique scored 18 points and Markis McDuffie added 16 more as No. 6 Wichita State never trailed en route to a 63-55 upset win over No. 2 Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Marcquise Reed led the Tigers with 18 points.

Clemson hung around despite shooting just 28.3 percent from the field and 2-of-14 from three-point range. The Tigers did make 23 of 31 free throws compared to the Shockers' 7-of-10 effort and also amassed 10 steals.

Clemson trailed by 13 in the second half but fought back within 58-55 after two Reed free throws with 1:20 left. However, Samajae Haynes-Jones then responded with a three-pointer with 34 seconds left, and the Shockers held on for the win.

Haynes-Jones posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for the 21-14 Shockers, who will now face No. 1 Indiana in the NIT quarterfinals. Clemson finishes its season with a 20-14 record.