NIT 2019: 2nd-Round Day 3 Scores, Updated Bracket and 2nd-Round Day 4 Schedule

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 24, 2019

TCU guard Desmond Bane (1) runs up court after scoring against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Wichita State joined Creighton, Lipscomb and Indiana in the men's NIT quarterfinal round thanks to a 63-55 win over Clemson on Sunday.

Four more quarterfinal bids are up for grabs, with three more of them decided Sunday after the Shockers' win.

Here's a look at the latest NIT Sunday scores, an updated bracket and game recaps.

     

Scores

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier: In Progress

No. 2 North Carolina State vs. No. 6 Harvard: 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 TCU vs. No. 4 Nebraska: 9:30 p.m. ET

       

Updated Bracket

The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.

       

Recaps

No. 6 Wichita State 63, No. 2 Clemson 55

Jaime Echenique scored 18 points and Markis McDuffie added 16 more as No. 6 Wichita State never trailed en route to a 63-55 upset win over No. 2 Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina.

Marcquise Reed led the Tigers with 18 points.

Clemson hung around despite shooting just 28.3 percent from the field and 2-of-14 from three-point range. The Tigers did make 23 of 31 free throws compared to the Shockers' 7-of-10 effort and also amassed 10 steals.

Clemson trailed by 13 in the second half but fought back within 58-55 after two Reed free throws with 1:20 left. However, Samajae Haynes-Jones then responded with a three-pointer with 34 seconds left, and the Shockers held on for the win.

Haynes-Jones posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for the 21-14 Shockers, who will now face No. 1 Indiana in the NIT quarterfinals. Clemson finishes its season with a 20-14 record.

