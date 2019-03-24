NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for Sunday's 2nd-Round Bracket

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

No. 2 Tennessee emerged with an 83-77 overtime win over No. 10 Iowa in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament to kick off Sunday's March Madness action.

The Volunteers were the ninth team to advance to next weekend, and seven more were set to join them on Sunday.

Here's a look at the latest NCAA tournament bracket, the Sunday matchups and results and recaps from all the games.

Bracket

Matchups and Results

No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT)

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Washington: 2:40 p.m. ET

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 UCF: 5:15 p.m. ET

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Buffalo: 6:10 p.m. ET

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty: 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma: 7:45 p.m. ET



No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio State: 8:40 p.m. ET

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC-Irvine: 9:40 p.m. ET

Recaps

No. 2 Tennessee 83, No. 10 Iowa 77 (OT)

Tennessee forward Grant Williams posted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks as the Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes 83-77 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Vols led 44-19 late in the first half, but a furious Iowa charge capped by three Jordan Bohannon free throws erased the deficit with 2:39 remaining in regulation.

With the two teams now tied at 67, Tennessee guard Lamonte Turner knocked down a clutch three to put the Vols back in the lead. A UT free throw later put the Vols up four, but an Isaiah Moss bank shot and then two Joe Weiskamp free throws tied the game at 71.

Tennessee then had a chance for the regulation win, but Jordan Bone's three with a few seconds left was off the mark.

The Vols dominated the extra session, however, scoring the first seven points. Iowa cut the lead to five but could not come closer.

Admiral Schofield co-led the Vols in scoring with 19 points. Turner added 15 more.

All five Hawkeyes starters scored in double digits, led by Bohannon's 18.

Tennessee will play No. 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. The Hawkeyes finish their season with a 23-12 mark.