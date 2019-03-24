Video: Watch Tennessee's Jordan Bone Hit Floater After Faking out Iowa Defense

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

Now you see me, now you don't.

Jordan Bone gave two Iowa defenders the slip in the first half of Tennessee's second-round matchup at the NCAA men's tournament on Sunday morning, faking a shot to get into the lane before feigning a pass and hitting the soft floater.

