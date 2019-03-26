Ranking the Top 20 Players in the Sweet 16

0 of 13

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

After a thrilling weekend of men's college basketball action, 16 teams are left standing in the hunt for the 2019 national championship.

In an unusually chalky first weekend, all four No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds are alive along with two of the No. 4 seeds.

Only No. 5 Auburn in the Midwest Region and No. 12 Oregon in the South Region escaped the opening weekend as lower-seeded teams.

As a result, a cavalcade of high-profile talent is set to suit up in the Sweet 16.

Ahead, we've ranked the top 20 players in the Sweet 16 and listed a handful of honorable mentions. Players are ranked based on their entire body of work this season, with extra emphasis placed on their late-season performance.

Note: Kentucky sophomore PJ Washington was not included since his status for the Sweet 16 remains unclear after he missed the Wildcats' first- and second-round games with a foot sprain.