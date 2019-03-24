NCAA Bracket 2019: Updated Schedule and Predictions for Sunday's Action

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

March Madness continues Sunday, when eight second-round matchups wrap up an exciting weekend of college basketball action.

After Sunday, the NCAA tournament field will be down to 16 teams. The Sweet 16 round is set to take place on Thursday and Friday, followed by the Elite Eight round the following two days.

Although Saturday didn't have any big upsets, there's still the potential for some on the second day of second-round play. There will be at least one high seed in the Sweet 16, as Sunday's final game is between No. 12 Oregon and No. 13 UC Irvine.

Bracket

Sunday Schedule (Picks in Bold, All Times ET)

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 2:40 p.m., CBS

No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia, 7:45 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Houston, 8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:40 p.m., TBS

Sunday Preview

Gonzaga became the first No. 1 seed to advance to this year's Sweet 16 on Saturday. On Sunday, fellow No. 1 seeds Duke, North Carolina and Virginia will have the opportunity to join the Bulldogs in the next round.

All three of those schools will be taking on No. 9 seeds, as North Carolina plays Washington, Duke plays UCF and Virginia plays Oklahoma.

The Blue Devils, the No. 1 overall seed, beat No. 16 seed North Dakota State in the first round. Since superstar Zion Williamson returned prior to the start of the ACC tournament, Duke has won four straight games.

Although the Blue Devils' talented freshman trio of Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish had no prior NCAA tournament experience before Friday, they are poised to lead the school to a deep run through March Madness.

"I think we were very excited," Williamson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I remember watching March Madness, like live-streaming it in high school and middle school, just watching the intense games and telling myself I was going to be a part of that."

North Carolina beat No. 16 seed Iona in the first round, overcoming some early struggles to pull away for the victory late. The competition gets tougher for the Tar Heels in the second round, as they are set to play Washington, the Pac-12 regular-season champion.

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Last year, Virginia became the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed in the men's NCAA tournament when it fell to UMBC. This year, the Cavaliers had some early struggles in their first-round game against No. 16 Gardner-Webb, but they bounced back and pulled away for a 15-point win.

In addition to those three No. 1 seeds, No. 2 seed Tennessee will also play Sunday, as it takes on No. 10 Iowa.

There will be a team seeded between Nos. 1-4 in all but one of Sunday's games. While there is the possibility of some upsets, it's also plausible that many of the top seeds will win and that the Sweet 16 will be filled with some of the top-ranked teams in the country.