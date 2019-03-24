NCAA Tournament 2019: Upset Picks for Round of 32 and Updated Sweet 16 Schedule

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By the end of Sunday, the NCAA tournament field will be down to 16 teams. But first, eight second-round matchups will take place, capping a four-day stretch that featured the first two rounds of March Madness.

All but one of Sunday's games features a team seeded between Nos. 1-4. No. 12 seed Oregon and No. 13 seed UC Irvine face off in the final game of the day.

That contests precedes a three-day break before the Sweet 16 round takes place on Thursday and Friday.

Bracket

Sunday Schedule (All Times ET)

No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1 North Carolina, 2:40 p.m., CBS

No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, 7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia, 7:45 p.m., truTV

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Houston, 8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon, 9:40 p.m., TBS

Sweet 16 Schedule (Times TBD)

Thursday, March 28

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 6 Buffalo or No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Michigan

No. 9 Oklahoma or No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 13 UC Irvine or No. 12 Oregon

No. 10 Iowa or No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue

Friday, March 29

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Michigan State

No. 11 Ohio State or No. 3 Houston vs. No. 2 Kentucky

No. 9 Washington or No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn

No. 12 Liberty or No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 UCF or No. 1 Duke

Sunday Upset Predictions

There weren't any big upsets on Saturday, as the higher seeds won in seven of the eight second-round matchups. The only exception was No. 5 Auburn beating No. 4 Kansas, and the Tigers were favored over the Jayhawks.

However, there's the potential for an upset or two on Sunday.

That starts with the first game of the day, in which No. 2 seed Tennessee takes on No. 10 seed Iowa. The Big Ten has had a successful tournament, and the Hawkeyes have been part of it, as they beat No. 7 seed Cincinnati in the first round.

Three Big Ten teams have already advanced to the Sweet 16: No. 2 seeds Michigan and Michigan State and No. 3 seed Purdue. Iowa could become the next, although it lost six of its eight games prior to the NCAA tournament.

However, the Hawkeyes could be getting back on track after their first-round victory.

"I think both teams from both leagues have very hard schedules," Iowa sophomore forward Luka Garza said of playing Tennessee, according to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "Each game in the SEC is a battle, as well as in the Big Ten. I think both teams are really well-prepared for this in terms of the battles we've had throughout the course of the season."

Another potential upset winner is the other Big Ten team that plays on Sunday. No. 11 seed Ohio State beat No. 6 seed Iowa State, the Big 12 tournament champion, in the first round. Now, the Buckeyes will play No. 3 seed Houston.

Harry How/Getty Images

The Cougars handily defeated No. 14 Georgia State in the first round, 84-55. However, two of their three losses came recently, as they lost to UCF on March 2 and Cincinnati on March 17.

Ohio State was a bubble team ahead of the NCAA tournament. Another win would show that the Buckeyes deserve to be in it.

"You could say it validates the committee's decision, but we really felt like we had put together a really strong body of work and that our guys had earned it," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "You're always concerned when you're in a situation where you're on potentially that cut line, but we really did feel like our guys earned it."