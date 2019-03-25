Buying or Selling Biggest Breakout Spring Training Stars for 2019 MLB Season

0 of 5

John Raoux/Associated Press

Spring training is often a time of illusion, especially for players who are trying to make a major league team or establish themselves as potential building blocks.

Players who dominate in the spring can often be explained away: They were competing against lower-level guys much of the time, and when they matched up against top competition, those players were merely working to get themselves in shape.

Success can be fleeting and false. However, what about the truly great prospect or up-and-coming player who happens to perform well in the spring and has what it takes to produce during the 2019 regular season?

We looked at several breakout stars this spring and made recommendations on buying or selling for the upcoming year in baseball.