Video: Ja Morant Is Emotional as Murray State's Eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Murray State star Ja Morant saw his season and likely his college basketball career come to an end Saturday night.
The No. 12 seed advanced to the second round with an impressive win over Marquette, but the squad was no match for No. 5 Florida State while suffering a 90-62 loss in the round of 32.
Morant had 28 points, but it wasn't enough to stave off elimination in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The sophomore has two more years of eligibility remaining, but he is likely to enter his name in the 2019 NBA draft as one of the top prospects in the class. This likely means he has played his final game with the Racers.
He was clearly emotional about this moment, which he showed in the video above.
