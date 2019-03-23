Video: Ja Morant Is Emotional as Murray State's Eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Murray State star Ja Morant saw his season and likely his college basketball career come to an end Saturday night.

The No. 12 seed advanced to the second round with an impressive win over Marquette, but the squad was no match for No. 5 Florida State while suffering a 90-62 loss in the round of 32.

Morant had 28 points, but it wasn't enough to stave off elimination in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The sophomore has two more years of eligibility remaining, but he is likely to enter his name in the 2019 NBA draft as one of the top prospects in the class. This likely means he has played his final game with the Racers.

He was clearly emotional about this moment, which he showed in the video above.