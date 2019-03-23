Kliff Kingsbury: 'Everything's on the Table' with No. 1 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't giving any insight into what the team will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

In an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), Kingsbury explained the Cardinals haven't ruled anything out:

"I think everything's on the table. When you have that first pick, you've gotta turn over every stone and look at every scenario that's out there, and so we're definitely doing that.

"We haven't [decided what we're going to do with the top pick]. We haven't. We're a long ways from that. You know, coaches on the road, scouts from the road, private workouts, pro days. And we won't even discuss until next week and try to fill our board and go from there."

Despite Kingsbury's comments, there's been a growing consensus since the scouting combine that former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will be Arizona's choice.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Wednesday the majority of NFL general managers are "wholeheartedly convinced" Murray will be a member of the Cardinals.

Even if the Cardinals do settle on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, there's no reason for Kingsbury to specify it one month away from the draft. They are coming off a 3-13 season and have plenty of roster holes to fill.

Keeping mum also means the team could have the chance to parlay the top pick into a blockbuster trade offer with multiple first-round selections included, so it would be foolish for Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to show their hand ahead of time.

The Cardinals will decide who goes first overall when the draft begins on April 25.