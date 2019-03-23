Watch Michigan's Isaiah Livers Throw Down Thunderous Fast-Break Dunk vs. Florida

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

In a low-scoring battle between No. 2 Michigan and No. 10 Florida, Isaiah Livers provided arguably the game's biggest highlight Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zavier Simpson helped kick-start a fast break late in the 64-49 Round 2 Wolverines win, finding Livers streaking toward the basket from the other side of the half-court line.

It might have been difficult for the forward to lay it in with lots of Gators around him, but he solved that problem by slamming down a huge dunk.

Livers has provided valuable energy off the bench for much of the season, and that has continued into the NCAA men's basketball tournament, as he finished with 10 points against the Gators.

If he can keep up this level of play, the sophomore can help Michigan make a deep run.

