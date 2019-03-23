Lakers Asked Lonzo Ball If Big Baller Brand Shoes Were Cause of Ankle Injuries

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 22: Big Baller Brand shoes are seen worn by Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on March 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Given the constant leg and ankle problems Lonzo Ball has had in his career, it's not surprising the Los Angeles Lakers would question their second-year point guard's choice in footwear during games. 

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne, Ball confirmed the Lakers have asked him about the Big Baller Brand shoes he wears.

"Yeah, they talked to me," he said. "They asked me about it, and I told 'em, 'I feel comfortable. If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't play in 'em. If I didn't play in [his signature BBB shoes], I'd play in Kobe [Bryant's signature Nike shoe]. I work out in [LeBron James' signature Nike shoe], but that's because they're heavier."

Ball noted he told the Lakers he would be willing to do "just minor things" to adjust his sneakers if necessary. 

Injuries have caused Ball to miss significant time in each of his first two NBA seasons. His last appearance in 2018-19 came on Jan. 19 when he sprained his ankle in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets

The Lakers announced on March 14 Ball wouldn't return this season. He also sat out 30 games as a rookie because of various ailments, including a sprained MCL and a knee contusion. 

Ball has worn the signature shoe from the company co-founded by his father, LaVar, since making his NBA debut in 2017. 

Related

    Lonzo Leaving BBB for Nike? 🤔

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lonzo Leaving BBB for Nike? 🤔

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: Missing Playoffs 'Not What We Signed Up For'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: Missing Playoffs 'Not What We Signed Up For'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Is D-Lo Worth Max Money? 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is D-Lo Worth Max Money? 🤔

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Chandler Want to Play Next Season: 'I Got a Lot Left'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Chandler Want to Play Next Season: 'I Got a Lot Left'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report