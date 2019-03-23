Lakers Asked Lonzo Ball If Big Baller Brand Shoes Were Cause of Ankle Injuries

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Given the constant leg and ankle problems Lonzo Ball has had in his career, it's not surprising the Los Angeles Lakers would question their second-year point guard's choice in footwear during games.

Per ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne, Ball confirmed the Lakers have asked him about the Big Baller Brand shoes he wears.

"Yeah, they talked to me," he said. "They asked me about it, and I told 'em, 'I feel comfortable. If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't play in 'em. If I didn't play in [his signature BBB shoes], I'd play in Kobe [Bryant's signature Nike shoe]. I work out in [LeBron James' signature Nike shoe], but that's because they're heavier."

Ball noted he told the Lakers he would be willing to do "just minor things" to adjust his sneakers if necessary.

Injuries have caused Ball to miss significant time in each of his first two NBA seasons. His last appearance in 2018-19 came on Jan. 19 when he sprained his ankle in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers announced on March 14 Ball wouldn't return this season. He also sat out 30 games as a rookie because of various ailments, including a sprained MCL and a knee contusion.

Ball has worn the signature shoe from the company co-founded by his father, LaVar, since making his NBA debut in 2017.