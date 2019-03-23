The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 148

1 of 8

There has been a wave of fighters moving up in weight classes and fighting at more comfortable weights. Not having to deal with weight cutting has proven effective for some, but in the past few weeks it has been lightweights making the climb to 170-pounds who have made the most noise.

Jorge Masvidal, who has fought between the divisions his entire career, defeated Darren Till on March 16 with an incredible knockout. Masvidal, while fighting exclusively at 170 since 2015, is still seen as undersized and has fought numerous lightweights coming up like Benson Henderson and Donald Cerrone.

This time around it was Anthony Pettis dispatching of Stephen Thompson. His first trip back to welterweight since 2008.

Pettis was taking a bit of a beating. The strike totals were adding up, and at the end of the second round Pettis, with his back against the fence, landed a perfect Superman punch. Thompson's lights went off and he was out before he hit the mat.

The former lightweight champion entered the 170-pound fray in the best way possible — a highlight-reel KO against the No. 3-ranked contender.

Pettis now has an instant claim for fighting the elite of the division. He can step right into title contention and potentially join the rarified ranks of champions of two weight divisions. He'll need another win or two before having the chance, but this knockout puts history at his doorstep. It's obtainable now.

Masvidal and Pettis have, once again, shown their skills and doing so at a more natural weight should prolong their careers and show the world that weight cutting is a risk that need not be undertaken to achieve ultimate Octagon success.