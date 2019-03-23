Highlights: Watch Top Plays from Kentucky's Win over Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

No. 2 Kentucky faced a tough battle against No. 7 Wofford Saturday, but the Wildcats found a way to escape with a 62-56 win in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

It wasn't always a pretty game; the two teams combined to shoot just 27.5 percent from three-point range.

Wofford star Fletcher Magee entered the day with more made three-pointers than anyone in NCAA history, but he finished 0-of-12 from beyond the arc in this one.

That helped the Wildcats pull out the win behind 14 points and 11 rebounds from senior forward Reid Travis. Even without P.J. Washington for the first two games, Kentucky survived and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region.

The SEC squad will take on the winner of No. 3 Houston and No. 11 Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Kansas City.