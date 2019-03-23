Highlights: Watch Top Plays from Kentucky's Win over Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Highlights: Watch Top Plays from Kentucky's Win over Fletcher Magee, WoffordMarch 23, 2019
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London
Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
No. 2 Kentucky faced a tough battle against No. 7 Wofford Saturday, but the Wildcats found a way to escape with a 62-56 win in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
It wasn't always a pretty game; the two teams combined to shoot just 27.5 percent from three-point range.
Wofford star Fletcher Magee entered the day with more made three-pointers than anyone in NCAA history, but he finished 0-of-12 from beyond the arc in this one.
That helped the Wildcats pull out the win behind 14 points and 11 rebounds from senior forward Reid Travis. Even without P.J. Washington for the first two games, Kentucky survived and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region.
The SEC squad will take on the winner of No. 3 Houston and No. 11 Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Kansas City.
Watch Live: No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 U-M