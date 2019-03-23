Highlights: Watch Top Plays from Kentucky's Win over Fletcher Magee, Wofford

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

No. 2 Kentucky faced a tough battle against No. 7 Wofford Saturday, but the Wildcats found a way to escape with a 62-56 win in Round 2 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

It wasn't always a pretty game; the two teams combined to shoot just 27.5 percent from three-point range.

Wofford star Fletcher Magee entered the day with more made three-pointers than anyone in NCAA history, but he finished 0-of-12 from beyond the arc in this one.

That helped the Wildcats pull out the win behind 14 points and 11 rebounds from senior forward Reid Travis. Even without P.J. Washington for the first two games, Kentucky survived and advanced to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region.

The SEC squad will take on the winner of No. 3 Houston and No. 11 Ohio State in the regional semifinals in Kansas City.   

