Fantasy-Booking a Better WWE WrestleMania 2019 Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Booking any professional wrestling show is difficult. Every event has limited time, and no one wants to be left out. WWE always has more talent than it has spots on a show, and this is especially clear around WrestleMania season.

When booking an event at the level of The Show of Shows, WWE doesn't just have to think about the talent but also the mainstream appeal. What matches will get people to tune in and watch seven-plus hours of sports entertainment?

For that reason, it is easy to get frustrated with how WWE has set the stage for this year's WrestleMania, loading up with far too many matches and overbooking easily sold contests, but it is harder to do that same job any better.

The most difficult decision to make when booking WrestleMania is deciding which Superstars to feature. WWE seems to have chosen not to choose at all, putting everyone on the card and making the matches on display feel far less important than they should.

Sacrifices have to be made in order to make the show stronger and not exhaust the crowd, which will leave some major stars working the Kickoff. This is the primary issue with having such a large roster. Not everyone is going to be happy.

Still, it is a fun experiment to imagine what the WrestleMania 35 card could look like. What would happen if it were decided to give everyday performers the spotlight that Triple H vs. Batista is getting? What would be lost if Braun Strowman got a shot at 'Mania for once?

While not everything on this year's card needs a full reset, such as Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston and Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, while others only need minor tweaks like Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, there are more than a few changes that could make this year's show feel truly special.