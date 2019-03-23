NIT 2019: Saturday's Scores, Updated Bracket, Sunday's Round 2 Schedule

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Two No. 1 seeds in Indiana and UNC Greensboro took the court on Saturday in the second round of the men's NIT. Both hoped to advance to the quarterfinals like Creighton, who earned the first bid with a 79-67 win over Memphis on Friday.

However, the Hoosiers and Spartans faced stiff challengers in No. 5 Arkansas and No. 5 Lipscomb, respectively.

Below you'll find the Saturday NIT scores and recaps, the updated bracket and Sunday's second-round schedule.

Scores

No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 1 UNC Greensboro: In progress

Updated Bracket

The updated NIT bracket is available on NCAA.com.

Sunday Second-Round Schedule

2 p.m. ET, ESPN: No. 6 Wichita State at No. 2 Clemson

4 p.m. ET, ESPN: No. 3 Xavier at No. 2 Texas

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU: No. 6 Harvard at No. 2 NC State

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 1 TCU

No. 1 Indiana 63, No. 5 Arkansas 60

Devonte Green posted 18 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as No. 1 Indiana held off No. 5 Arkansas 63-60 on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Juwan Morgan added 15 points and seven boards for the Hoosiers, who are playing without leading scorer Romeo Langford. The freshman star, who was named to the All-Big Ten second team, missed his second straight contest with a sore back.

Green hit two clutch free throws with six seconds left to give Indiana a 63-60 edge. Arkansas guard Jalen Harris hoisted a three-pointer for the tie, but the attempt did not connect.

Green had a penchant for big plays in this one, as he also knocked down a three-pointer to give Indiana the lead for good at 52-51 with 8:38 remaining. He hit four of nine on the afternoon and made six of 12 field goals overall.

He spoke with reporters after the game regarding his impressive shooting display:

That performance is more impressive when considering that he was so sick earlier in the week that he needed IV fluids, per Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star.

Green's offensive performance was an outlier in this low-scoring game. The Razorbacks made just 34.5 percent of their field goals, and the Hoosiers went 27.3 percent from three-point range and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Desi Sills led the 18-16 Razorbacks with 18 points.

Indiana will face the winner of No. 2 Clemson and No. 6 Wichita State in the quarterfinals.

