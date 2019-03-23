Power Ranking Each Match on the Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

Power Ranking Each Match on the Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 CardMarch 23, 2019
WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE history due to both the length of the show and the number of matches on the card.
As of this writing, only nine bouts have been announced on WWE.com, but there are at least that many more WWE could add before the show airs on April 7.
The current lineup features a few potential classics, some standard midcard fare and a few matches nobody is going to be talking about the next day.
Each contest serves a purpose, but some are going to be better than others. That is just a fact of life in the pro wrestling business.
This article will rank each bout on the card. Placement in the list will be determined by the level of hype for the match, the potential it has to steal the show and how good the storyline is right now.
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Until Monday's Raw, nobody was even sure if WWE was still planning on having the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year.
Braun Strowman declared his intentions to win the match during a backstage interview, but he is the only one who has been announced to compete so far.
Management has done so little to hype this match ahead of time that it takes away what little importance the contest had in the first place.
WWE doesn't give the winner a future title shot. All they get is their name on a giant trophy that gets passed to the next winner. That's it.
We still don't even know if the Women's Battle Royal will happen, especially since so many women will be on the card in other matches.
Unless WWE starts making a big deal out of it or adds another incentive for the Superstars to win, this is going to be a throwaway match on the Kickoff show to fill time while fans file into their seats.
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
Kurt Angle announcing his retirement after WrestleMania 35 created a lot of fun speculation about who he would end up facing, but all of the excitement went away once he revealed Baron Corbin to be his choice.
Here's the thing, Corbin is not a bad wrestler. He is actually quick on his feet for a big guy and has a good arsenal of moves he can use on opponents of any size.
The issue is how WWE has used him over the past year. Ever since he became a corporate stooge instead of The Lone Wolf, fans haven't cared about his character.
All of the blame falls on WWE management for this since Corbin was actually getting over as a heel on SmackDown before he was moved to Raw.
Corbin is in a lose-lose situation. If he comes up short, he is right back where he started. If he defeats the Olympian, the WWE Universe will complain about how he is undeserving of beating Angle in his retirement match. There is no way this ends well for The Lone Wolf.
Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese
Unless you watch 205 Live or recently looked up WrestleMania 35 on WWE.com, you probably didn't know Buddy Murphy was scheduled to defend the cruiserweight title against Tony Nese at the PPV.
In fact, you might not even know Murphy was still the champion because WWE does nothing to promote the cruiserweight division on Raw and SmackDown.
Murphy has been one of WWE's most talented in-ring performers since he was called up to the main roster, but he never gets the chance to show it anywhere other than PPV pre-shows.
There is no doubt he and Nese will put on a fantastic match. They are both at the top of their game and have the ability to steal the show from everyone.
However, their efforts are starting to feel wasted because those in power don't think the cruiserweight division should be a priority. After WrestleMania, 205 Live will continue to operate under the radar, and that's a shame because it regularly produces the Match of the Week on WWE television.
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe
Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe are two living legends who will end up in the WWE Hall of Fame someday, but their spot on the WrestleMania card doesn't reflect their value.
They are competing for the United States Championship in what is sure to be a fun match, but it puts them squarely in the middle of the pack.
WWE could have kept Andrade and R-Truth in the mix since all four men have been killing it in Fatal 4-Way matches for the past couple of months, but management opted to go with a singles bout.
It's going to be a good match, but it won't be something that defines their careers. Hopefully, WWE has plans to continue this feud past 'Mania so they can have a bigger spotlight at Money in the Bank.
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton could have felt like it was thrown together just for the sake of giving both men a match at WrestleMania, but their exchange on SmackDown turned this into a feud the fans can get behind.
This isn't about titles or accolades. This is about bragging rights between two of the most successful pro wrestlers from the past two decades.
They took different paths to get to where they are today, but both Superstars are among the most technically gifted wrestlers in the world. Their dropkicks alone have made them legends.
The booking behind this storyline is smart. The Phenomenal One has been calling SmackDown "The house that AJ Styles built" since he showed up while The Viper has been a WWE mainstay for the better part of two decades.
Regardless of who ends up winning, the WWE Universe is going to be treated to a competitive contest between two amazing wrestlers. This is what WrestleMania is all about.
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon was telegraphed from the moment they began working as a tag team, but that doesn't mean the story is boring or the match is going to be bad.
McMahon being the one to turn heel was the right move in this situation because everyone expected it to be The Miz who stabbed his partner in the back due to his villainous history.
But The Miz is also someone who has one of the most interesting and endearing backstories in all of WWE. When he works as a babyface, the crowd loves him because it knows he genuinely loves the business just as much as every fan in the arena.
This won't be a technical showcase like Orton vs. Styles or a brutal war like Batista vs. Triple H. This is going to be a match that tells a story. How it ends will dictate its success.
Triple H vs. Batista
WWE almost always has at least one marquee matchup at WrestleMania featuring two part-time performers, and this year we will get Triple H vs. Batista.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star returned to WWE with a clear vendetta against Triple H and WWE is using Batista's real history of quitting WWE in the past as part of the buildup.
The Animal has become a huge star thanks to his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so his participation brings a lot more mainstream attention than it did when he returned to WWE in 2014.
The No Holds Barred stipulation means this is going to be more of a fight than a professional wrestling match, which works well for the styles both men will have to use.
Once WrestleMania is over, Batista and Triple H will move on and return to their normal lives as a movie star and a WWE executive respectively, but their showdown on April 7 is going to be epic.
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE has been building toward Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship since regained the belt at Crown Jewel on November 2.
There are those who might say Rollins is in this position because Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish the title to treat his leukemia, but nobody can deny how deserving The Architect is of this opportunity regardless of Reigns' status.
He has been the glue holding Raw together for a long time as both an individual and a member of The Shield. His matches are always entertaining, so you know Lesnar's limited arsenal won't bring the quality down.
The only problem with this bout is its predictability. Rollins winning is basically a foregone conclusion at this point, but knowing the destination doesn't have to make the journey any less exciting.
The Beast has proved he works better with smaller opponents in his encounters with Finn Balor, Daniel Bryan and Styles, so he and Rollins will probably have one of the most entertaining matches of the night.
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte
The Women's Evolution in WWE has led to many great things over the past few years, but all of it pales in comparison to headlining WrestleMania.
There was once a time in WWE when it seemed impossible, but a lot of incredibly talented Superstars have worked hard to make this a well-deserved reality.
Becky Lynch becoming the breakout star of 2018 has led to this epic showdown with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. WWE hasn't outright stated this match will close the show yet, but anything else is unacceptable after the buildup this storyline has had.
Turning Rousey into a bitter heel has helped the feud quite a bit in recent weeks, and by also having Charlotte work as a villain, The Man is the only person the crowd will be cheering for at WrestleMania.
Which matches are you most excited to see at this year's WrestleMania?