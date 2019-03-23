Power Ranking Each Match on the Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 Card

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be one of the biggest pay-per-views in WWE history due to both the length of the show and the number of matches on the card.

As of this writing, only nine bouts have been announced on WWE.com, but there are at least that many more WWE could add before the show airs on April 7.

The current lineup features a few potential classics, some standard midcard fare and a few matches nobody is going to be talking about the next day.

Each contest serves a purpose, but some are going to be better than others. That is just a fact of life in the pro wrestling business.

This article will rank each bout on the card. Placement in the list will be determined by the level of hype for the match, the potential it has to steal the show and how good the storyline is right now.