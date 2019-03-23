NIT Tournament 2019: Updated Bracket and Schedule for Round 2 Contests

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

While the second round of the NCAA tournament unfolds this weekend, the second round of the National Invitation Tournament has already started and will continue through Monday.

On Friday, Creighton beat Memphis to become the first team to advance to the NIT quarterfinals. There will be two matchups on Saturday, four on Sunday and one on Monday.

Although many eyes will be on March Madness, the NIT could also have some competitive games featuring the teams that just missed out on the NCAA tournament.

NIT Second Round Schedule (All Times ET)

The updated bracket is available on NCAA.com

Friday, March 22

No. 2 Creighton 79, No. 3 Memphis 67

Saturday, March 23

No. 5 Arkansas at No. 1 Indiana, 12 p.m., ESPN

No. 5 Lipscomb at No. 1 UNC Greensboro, 2 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, March 24

No. 6 Wichita State at No. 2 Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN

No. 3 Xavier at No. 2 Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Harvard at No. 2 NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

No. 4 Nebraska at No. 1 TCU, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

Monday, March 25

No. 8 Norfolk State at No. 4 Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Preview

Three of the four No. 1 seeds are still alive in the NIT, as Indiana, UNC Greensboro and TCU all notched victories in the first round. However, Alabama was upset by No. 8 seed Norfolk State in overtime.

The Hoosiers, one of the favorites to win the NIT after just missing out on the NCAA tournament, will play Arkansas in the second round on Saturday. The Razorbacks notched a road victory over Providence in the first round.

On the other side of the bracket, TCU is facing No. 4 seed Nebraska. The Horned Frogs, another favorite to go deep in the NIT, opened the tournament with a win over No. 8 seed Sam Houston State, while the Cornhuskers beat No. 5 seed Butler.

UNC Greensboro is facing No. 5 seed Lipscomb in a matchup of mid-major teams in the second round.

No. 8 seed Norfolk State is the only team seeded lower than No. 6 remaining in the tournament. The Spartans would play road matchups through the quarterfinals, before the tourney moves to Madison Square Garden beginning with the semifinals.

Jason Hirschfeld/Associated Press

Norfolk State's win over Alabama was its best victory of the season, and it had a quick turnaround after losing to North Carolina Central in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament championship game four days before its NIT opener.

"It went from anguish to jubilation," Spartans coach Robert Jones said, according to WAVY-TV 10. "Saturday was a tough day for the whole program and Wednesday was probably the second greatest win in program history, it was just two ends of the spectrum."

Norfolk State has the opportunity to notch another impressive win when it plays No. 4 seed Colorado in the final game of the second round on Monday night.