NCAA Tournament 2019: Saturday's 2nd-Round Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

The 2019 NCAA tournament reached the round of 32 on Saturday, giving teams the opportunity to compete for spots in the Sweet 16 as the weekend progresses.

A number of the tournament's biggest stars, such as Murray State's Ja Morant, will take the court on Saturday. Not only that, but the second round started with plenty of drama.

Below is a look at the latest action from the Big Dance.

2019 NCAA Tournament Schedule/Results — March 23 (Second Round)

No. 3 LSU def. No. 6 Maryland 69-67

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Wofford, 3:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida, 5:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 12 Murray State, 6:10 ET (TNT)

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor, 7:10 p.m. ET (TBS)

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 7:45 p.m. ET (CBS)

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue, 8:40 p.m. ET (TNT)

No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 5 Auburn, 9:40 p.m. ET (TBS)

LSU 69, Maryland 67

A strong start appeared to have LSU well on its way to the Sweet 16, but it wasn't until sophomore guard Tremont Waters' late heroics that the Tigers were able to punch their ticket to Washington, D.C.

Led by Naz Reid and Darius Days, LSU jumped all over Maryland in the first half. The Tigers were doubling up their opponent before the Terrapins began to fight their way back into the game.

However, the LSU lead would quickly swell back up to 15—but Maryland would not go away quietly.

A 12-1 run late in the half helped the Terrapins take their first lead of the game with 5:48 to play.

With the score even at 64 apiece in the final minute, LSU junior Skylar Mays and Maryland freshman Jalen Smith traded clutch three-pointers:

That set the stage for Waters to play the role of hero:

Waters (12 points) was one of nine players to reach double figures in this game (five for Maryland and four for LSU). Mays paced the Tigers with 16 points, and Smith led a balanced Terrapins attack with 15.

LSU will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State-No. 10 Minnesota in Washington, D.C., on Friday.