Tacko Fall: 'I Won't Allow' Zion Williamson to Put Me on His Highlight Tape

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The No. 9 UCF Knights will face the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the East Region on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, and the hype train surrounding the matchup between Knights 7'6" senior center Tacko Fall and Duke freshman forward and probable No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson has started its engine.

Call it a heavyweight fight or a tall order. Both are accurate.

Following UCF's first-round win over the No. 8 VCU Rams on Friday night, Fall discussed the matchup with Andy Katz of NCAA.com. When asked about stopping Williamson from dunking on him, he said, "I won't allow him to put me on one of his highlight tapes."

Fall added that Williamson is a "great talent" and "someone pretty much we've never seen with his size, his athleticism."

Williamson has an extensive highlight reel. Most recently, the 6'7", 285-pound generational athlete put up 25 points, three rebounds and one block in Duke's win over the No. 16 North Dakota State Bison on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Fall complied 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks against VCU.

Sunday's game will certainly have a full highlight tape; it's just a matter of whether the blocks and dunks will be added to Fall's or Williamson's archive.