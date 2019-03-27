Offseason Predictions for NBA Superstars Most Likely to Change Teams

2 of 5

Since before the 2018-19 season started, Kevin Durant's free agency has been on center stage.

"I feel like I belong here. I feel like I mix with this team, I mesh with this team well," Kevin Durant told Nick Friedell of ESPN at Warriors Media Day in October. "With that being said, I really don't know what's going to happen this summer."

That non-commitment ignited a spark that grew into a conflagration when Durant and Draymond Green got into a heated on-court argument in November. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Green raised KD's impending free agency during the shouting match, which had been a "simmering issue" with the team.

"With what was said, there is already no way Durant is coming back," one player told The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II shortly afterward.

Things calmed down after that, but Durant has been annoyed by the media's free-agency fixation all season. After the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis, clearing the way for major offseason signings, he mentioned them unprompted.

Earlier in March, a blowout loss to the Celtics triggered more unrest.

"There are members of the organization concerned that Durant's behavior is a sign that he's already got one foot out the door," Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported.

"He's part of [the team] right now," Green told The Athletic's Sam Amick about Durant's free agency. "Whatever happens this summer happens. Whatever the hell he do, he does. If he go, he go. If he stay, he stay. But while he's here, we're going to win another championship. It's just that simple. Nothing else matters."

Way back in June 2018, general manager Bob Myers told reporters Durant could have "whatever he wants" on his next contract with the team. Based on the last several months, it's impossible to be sure Durant wants anything at all from the Warriors.

This is a "where there's smoke, there's fire" situation. And there is an awful lot of smoke.

Prediction: Durant signs a max contract with the Knicks.