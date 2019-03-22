2019 NCAA Tournament Odds: Round 2 Lines Revealed for Every Saturday Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

B/R Betting has posted a list of odds for the eight second-round Division I NCAA men's basketball tournament games taking place Saturday. You can review those odds below as well as some quick picks and thoughts on a handful of games.

Odds List

Florida State (-6) vs. Murray State

LSU (-2.5) vs. Maryland

Michigan State (-10) vs. Minnesota

Auburn (-1.5) vs. Kansas

Purdue (-4) vs. Villanova

Gonzaga (-13) vs. Baylor

Michigan (-7) vs. Florida

Kentucky (-5.5) vs. Wofford

Quick Picks and Thoughts

If you're looking to make some wagers, consider No. 12 Murray State (+6) over No. 4 Florida State.

Racers guard Ja Morant dominated No. 5 Marquette Thursday thanks to a 17-point, 16-assist, 11-rebound triple-double in an 83-64 win.

Morant, who seems destined to be a top-three NBA draft pick this summer, is clearly a cut above the vast majority of his competition. He could lead the Racers to an outright win over the Seminoles, and getting six points is an enticing proposition.

Maryland could be a good bet, too. The Terrapins struggled to put away the No. 11 Belmont Bruins in the first round, but that was with leading scorer Anthony Cowan Jr. shooting just 3-of-18 from the field. Chances are he won't go that cold again.

On the flip side, LSU struggled to put away No. 14 Yale, who lost by only five despite shooting just 8-of-37 from the field. The Terps could be a good bet at +2.5.

The favorite to watch is the Auburn Tigers, who people may be down on after their near-collapse against No. 12 New Mexico State. But they were the SEC champions for a reason and took down No. 2 seed Tennessee by 20 in the title game last Sunday. Furthermore, the hot-shooting Tigers can dominate from deep against the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks, who are just 141st in Division I in three-point defense.

The Saturday slate kicks off with LSU and Maryland at 12:10 p.m. ET.