No. 11 Ohio State Upsets No. 6 Iowa State, Will Play No. 3 Houston in 2nd Round

No. 11 Ohio State Upsets No. 6 Iowa State, Will Play No. 3 Houston in 2nd RoundMarch 23, 2019
The 11th-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes held on to upset the sixth-seeded Iowa State Cyclones 62-59 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday.
Kaleb Wesson led the way for the Buckeyes with 21 points and 11 rebounds, with Keyshawn Woods contributing 19 points to the victory.
Marial Shayok had 23 points in a losing effort for the Cyclones.
Having entered the tournament losing seven of its last 10 games, Ohio State started the game strong, jumping out to an early 11-2 lead. That early outburst saw four different players get on the board.
Iowa State, though, was able to shake off its sluggish start and respond with a run of its own. The Cyclones would go on to score 15 of the next 17 points to move out in front, with Tyrese Haliburt putting an exclamation point on the run:
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Iowa State was cleared for TAKE OFF! 😤✈️ #MarchMadness | @CycloneMBB https://t.co/1saxeVj97d
The back-and-forth first half was far from over.
Ohio State would go on a 13-5 run as Iowa State would go more than 11 minutes without a field goal, a drought that also included a four-minute scoreless streak.
Through all of that, the Buckeyes held a two-point lead at the break.
Led by Wesson and Keyshawn Woods, Ohio State came out of the locker room ready to play. Sophomore forward Musa Jallow gave the Buckeyes a boost with an electrifying finish off a lob from Woods:
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
That's a BIG Buckeyes JAM! 😤 #MarchMadness | @OhioStateHoops https://t.co/RHRPZ8hKeA
Neither team was able to create much separation. Ohio State managed to extend its lead to seven at one point, but it would be a battle to the final buzzer.
With less than four minutes to go, the Cyclones finally pulled through to move out in front, marking their first lead since the 7:18 point in the first half. The Buckeyes managed to answer with a 5-0 run to regain control.
Even when Ohio State appeared to be in control up four in the final minutes, Iowa State continued to fight.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
Cyclones come at ya fast!🌪 Iowa State make it a 1 point game with 21.1 left to go! #MarchMadness https://t.co/B1StwoEv6i
After the teams traded missed free throws in the final minute, Cyclones senior Nick Weiler-Babb—a 36.5-percent three-point shooter this season—had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds. Unfortunately for Iowa State, the shot did not fall.
Given the way Ohio State backed into the tournament, this felt like a major upset:
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
For some reason Ohio State beating Iowa State feels like a bigger upset than Murray State or Liberty.
Then again, the Big Ten has been one of the stories of the tournament to this point:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
(11) Ohio State is moving on after getting the win over (6) Iowa State. The Big Ten will send 7 teams to the Round of 32, tied for the most ever by a single conference (2008 and 2011 Big East). https://t.co/US4yoNj88H
It wasn't the prettiest victory, but the name of the game in March is survive and advance. And that's exactly what the Buckeyes did.
What's Next
Ohio State advances to the second round, where it will take on No. 3 Houston on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
