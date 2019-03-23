D'Angelo Russell Drops 21 Points, Leads Nets Past LeBron James, Lakers

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Joe Harris scored 26 points and D'Angelo Russell added 21 points and 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 111-106 on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Harris made six three-pointers for the 38-36 Nets, who have won six of their last nine.

JaVale McGee posted 33 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks for the 31-41 Lakers, who have been eliminated from postseason contention.

LeBron James, who had made the playoffs for 13 straight seasons, contributed a near-triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds:

What's Next?

The Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, and the Nets will visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

