Payton Pritchard, Kenny Wooten Lead No. 12 Oregon to Upset over No. 5 Wisconsin

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oregon Ducks are one win away from their third Sweet 16 appearance in four years.

The South Region's No. 12 seed in the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament defeated the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers 72-54 in a first-round game Friday in San Jose, California. Oregon handed the Big Ten its first loss in seven games in this year's Big Dance.

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Payton Pritchard controlled play from the backcourt and finished with 19 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals, while Louis King (17 points) and Paul White (14 points) provided support. Kenny Wooten added nine points, six rebounds and four blocks as a stout rim protector who helped anchor Oregon's strong defensive effort.

Ethan Happ (12 points and eight rebounds) and Khalil Iverson (12 points and five boards) spearheaded the losing effort for the Badgers.

Oregon has embraced its slow, defensive-oriented style and is still dancing as a result.

It forced 13 turnovers and hounded the perimeter shooters, holding the Badgers to a mere 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent on three-pointers. It was more of the same for a Ducks squad that wouldn't have even made the NCAA tournament if it didn't catch fire with its defensive intensity.

Oregon won its final four regular-season games, including victories over fellow tournament teams Washington and Arizona State, and then won four straight at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. It destroyed the Huskies by 20 points in the championship game thanks largely to the same brilliance Pritchard displayed against Wisconsin.

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

He is the heart and soul of the Ducks, picking up ball-handlers and closing down in the full-court press. He sets the tone for a defense that is 17th in the country in KenPom.com's pace-adjusted rankings and overcame a similar offense in the Badgers.

Wisconsin is 332nd in the KenPom's tempo rankings, while Oregon is 328th. Seizing an early lead figured to be important with both teams minimizing possessions and providing fewer opportunities to close the gap and establish an offensive rhythm.

Pritchard took that to heart, slicing through the defense and either finishing himself or facilitating when Wisconsin's defense collapsed on his penetration. Whenever the Badgers doubled him, he connected with Wooten and others on lobs for easy finishes at the rim.

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Even with the Oregon point guard playing well, Friday's game was the expected rock fight for extended stretches, with players diving for loose balls, Wisconsin's Brad Davison drawing charges and the teams combining to shoot 20 percent from deep in the first half.

It was tied at halftime, but the Ducks displayed its athleticism in the second half with multiple dunks and blocks from Wooten, who battled through a shoulder injury to soar over the Badgers and swat shots into the crowd.

That, combined with Pritchard maintaining control after reading the defense, pulling plays out and keeping the team calm in pressure-packed moments, was enough for the Ducks to prevail and set up a matchup with a potential Cinderella candidate.

What's Next?

Oregon will face the No. 13-seeded UC Irvine Anteaters in the round of 32 on Sunday.