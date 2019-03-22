Highlights: Watch Jarrett Culver's Near Triple-Double as Texas Tech Advances

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

Jarrett Culver was a one-man show offensively to help No. 3 Texas Tech reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The sophomore finished Friday's game with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his team's 72-57 over No. 14 Northern Kentucky.

While the Red Raiders showcased their defense throughout the day, no one else on the roster scored more than 12 points in the Round 1 win.

Culver has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, entering the tournament averaging 18.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

However, he is clearly taking his game to the next level with the season on the line.



