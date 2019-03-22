Highlights: Watch Jarrett Culver's Near Triple-Double as Texas Tech Advances

Highlights: Watch Jarrett Culver's Near Triple-Double as Texas Tech AdvancesMarch 22, 2019
Jarrett Culver was a one-man show offensively to help No. 3 Texas Tech reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The sophomore finished Friday's game with 29 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in his team's 72-57 over No. 14 Northern Kentucky.
While the Red Raiders showcased their defense throughout the day, no one else on the roster scored more than 12 points in the Round 1 win.
Culver has been one of the best players in college basketball this season, entering the tournament averaging 18.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
However, he is clearly taking his game to the next level with the season on the line.
