Chris Paul, Aaron Rodgers to Host Golf Showcase 'The Baha Mar Showdown'

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul will be competing against each other this summer, and it won’t be to see which one can make a better State Farm commercial.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and Houston Rockets point guard will serve as the hosts for the Baha Mar Showdown in the Bahamas from June 27-29. The second annual golf showcase will take place at Baha Mar’s Royal Blue Golf Club, which is an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature course.

Turner Sports and CAA Sports will partner to help bring the event to fans.

Eight NBA players will face off against eight NFL players, and the second day features an eight-player match final. Paul and Rodgers will each have a team of four, and the latter will look to defend his league’s crown.

"The NFL side squeaked one out last year; I look forward to defending our title bragging rights on the links," Aaron Rodgers said, per the press release. "I love golf, and The Bahamas is a stunning setting for this unique event. It will be a special one for fans too, getting up-close-and-personal with some amazing pro athletes."

Paul weighed in as well, pointing to the competitiveness that will surely be on display with some of the world’s greatest athletes participating.

"I’m thrilled to be hosting this great tournament once again, matching some of the best that ever played in the NBA against NFL greats in a friendly golf competition," Paul said. "While we are all highly competitive at heart, this is all about having fun and giving fans an amazing experience."

Bleacher Report will serve as your go-to source to follow along during the showcase.

It will "offer multi-platform coverage of the match-up, providing extended access to all of the fairway action and sideshow antics throughout the weekend, sharing top moments and highlights across its digital and social platforms," the press release noted.

Few athletes in professional sports are as decorated as Rodgers and Paul.

The Packers signal-caller is a Super Bowl champion, two-time league MVP, seven-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro selection. The Rockets point guard has a Rookie of the Year, eight All-NBA selections, nine All-Star Game appearances and nine All-Defensive selections on his resume.

They will each look to add a golf victory to their list of accomplishments this summer.