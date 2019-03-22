Sting Talks Undertaker Match, Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 35, More in WWE Roundup

Don Feria/Associated Press

Sting Talks Wanting Match vs. The Undertaker

Sting has been retired as an active in-ring competitor for more than three years, but he still has a desire to deliver the dream match against The Undertaker so many fans have clamored for over the years.

In an interview with Wrestling Travel, Sting acknowledged The Undertaker is the one opponent he would consider coming out of retirement to face:

"I mean, everyone knows who it would be. Taker, he's the only guy I'd come out of retirement for now. No one else. We could just never get it together to make it happen. When I started talking to WWE he was booked with Brock [Lesnar] and then I did the deal with Triple H and he had another feud going on at the time, so it was just one of those things we couldn't make happen.

"But I don't regret it not happening either, I mean I got to face Triple H at my first WrestleMania and then wrestle Seth [Rollins] for the world title, so I didn't do too badly out of that deal. But yeah, now, the only person I'm getting back in the ring for is Taker."

Sting wrestled four matches with WWE, two of which were singles pay-per-view matches. He debut doubt came against Triple H in a losing effort at WrestleMania 31, and he later lost to Rollins in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions 2015.

The Icon suffered a neck injury in the Rollins match that led to his retirement and prevented a match against The Deadman.

Sting, who is now 60, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, and he revealed during his speech that he was retired.

The Undertaker still wrestles on a part-time basis at 53, and if WWE would be willing to clear Sting to compete, it is likely that many fans would still love to see them lock horns at WrestleMania simply for the spectacle that would come along with it.

Hogan to Be Part of WrestleMania 35 Weekend?

WWE is reportedly set to bring Hulk Hogan to the New York/New Jersey area to take part in the WrestleMania 35 festivities.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), it isn't clear if Hogan will actually appear at WrestleMania, but he will be in town for the biggest event of the year.

PWInsider also noted that it has been rumored Hogan could induct his friend, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake, into the WWE Hall of Fame, although WWE has yet to announce Beefcake as an inductee.

Hogan has not appeared at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 31 when he reformed nWo with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash to help Sting in his match against Triple H, who was backed by D-Generation X stablemates Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg and X-Pac.

WWE terminated Hogan's contract in 2015 after audio of him making racist comments leaked, but he was reinstated last year.

Since being reinstated, the 65-year-old Hogan has appeared at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia and paid tribute to the late "Mean" Gene Okerlund on Raw.

While Hogan can no longer wrestle due to his long injury history, he could still be an asset for WWE in terms of making WrestleMania 35 feel like the huge event it is.

Undertaker Spotted at WWE Performance Center

The Undertaker and his wife, former WWE Women's and Divas champion Michelle McCool, were reportedly seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, this week.

According to PWInsider (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), it is unclear what The Undertaker and McCool were doing there.

It is possible that the two veterans were working with younger talent, but there will undoubtedly be speculation that The Phenom was training for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 35.

Taker has not been announced for a match at WrestleMania, but he has competed at each of the past 18 WrestleManias and is perhaps more closely linked to the event than any other Superstar due to his 21-0 undefeated streak that was snapped by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

The Undertaker did not have a match officially announced ahead of time last year, but John Cena did call him out on multiple occasions, leading to The Deadman answering his challenge and beating him in a relative squash match.

If The Undertaker does compete at this year's WrestleMania, it is possible that he could target Kurt Angle in his retirement match or perhaps interrupt Elias, who is scheduled for a musical performance.

