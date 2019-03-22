Watch UC Irvine's Max Hazzard Hit Buzzer-Beater 3 to End Half vs. Kansas State

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

The 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament hasn't seen a game-winning buzzer-beater yet, but UC Irvine's Max Hazzard provided a bit of drama before the half Friday against Kansas State.

His three-pointer as time expired tied the game at 30, keeping the Anteaters in the running for an upset.

