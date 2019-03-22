Kobe Bryant: I Really Don't Care About Michael Jordan, LeBron James GOAT Debate

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

NBA fans will spend eternity debating which player is the greatest of all time, but don't expect Kobe Bryant to get involved.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star gave a surprising answer when asked about his thoughts on the GOAT debate by Mike Greenberg of Get Up:

"I moved on," Bryant explained. "You have a career, you do the best you can. For 20 years I was very fortunate to play. And then you shelf it, you're done. Move onto the next thing."

The conversation has seemingly shifted to Michael Jordan versus LeBron James, although Bryant was part of that argument for years as an 18-time All-Star with five NBA titles in his career.

Plenty of Lakers fans will continue to defend his greatness, but it seems the 40-year-old wants no part of it.