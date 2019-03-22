Kobe Bryant: I Really Don't Care About Michael Jordan, LeBron James GOAT Debate

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant listens to a question as he meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kobe Bryant was promoting the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp he created with writer Wesley King. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

NBA fans will spend eternity debating which player is the greatest of all time, but don't expect Kobe Bryant to get involved.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star gave a surprising answer when asked about his thoughts on the GOAT debate by Mike Greenberg of Get Up:

"I moved on," Bryant explained. "You have a career, you do the best you can. For 20 years I was very fortunate to play. And then you shelf it, you're done. Move onto the next thing."

The conversation has seemingly shifted to Michael Jordan versus LeBron James, although Bryant was part of that argument for years as an 18-time All-Star with five NBA titles in his career.

Plenty of Lakers fans will continue to defend his greatness, but it seems the 40-year-old wants no part of it.  

Related

    Every Team's Best Trade Offer for AD 👀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Best Trade Offer for AD 👀

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    New NBA Power Rankings

    📊Biggest risers, fallers this week

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Power Rankings

    📊Biggest risers, fallers this week

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated NBA Draft Big Board

    📈 Murray State's Ja Morant 📉 Duke's Cam Reddish

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Updated NBA Draft Big Board

    📈 Murray State's Ja Morant 📉 Duke's Cam Reddish

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    What More Do Scouts Need to See from Zion?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What More Do Scouts Need to See from Zion?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report