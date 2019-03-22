NCAA Tournament 2019: Friday's 1st-Round Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

NCAA Tournament 2019: Friday's 1st-Round Scores, Updated Bracket and ScheduleMarch 22, 2019
It's Day 2 of the NCAA tournament, and some of the top teams are in action on Friday, including Zion Williamson and Duke as well as fellow ACC top seeds North Carolina and Virginia.
Below, we'll break down all of the day's scores and recaps and provide the updated bracket and schedule. Buckle up, folks, it's another day of March Madness.
Friday Matchup and Scores
No. 10 Iowa def. No. 7 Cincinnati, 79-72
No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss
No. 14 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 4 Kansas State
No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Tennessee
No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia
No. 11 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Buffalo
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 5 Wisconsin
No. 9 Washington vs. No. 8 Utah State
No. 16 North Dakota State vs. No. 1 Duke
No. 14 Georgia State vs. No. 3 Houston
No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State
No. 16 Iona vs. No. 1 North Carolina
No. 9 UCF vs. No. 8 VCU
No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Iowa State
No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech
Bracket
Schedule
For the updated weekend schedule, be sure to check out NCAA.com.
Iowa def. Cincinnati, 79-72
Iowa's Tyler Cook—the team's leading scorer this season—found himself in foul trouble on Friday against Cincinnati and played limited minutes.
No matter. His teammates Luke Garza (20 points, seven boards) and Joe Wieskamp (19 points) picked up the slack, leading Iowa to a 79-72 victory. That spoiled solid performances from Justin Jenifer (19 points) and Jarron Cumberland (18 points).
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
#Hawkeyes got hot in crunch time! 🔥 #MarchMadness | @IowaHoops https://t.co/16Kc3IfwO9
Iowa now awaits the winner of Tennessee and Colgate.
No. 10 Iowa Upsets No. 7 Cincy