NCAA Scores 2019: Tournament Results Tracker for Friday's 1st-Round Bracket

After limited upsets in Day 1 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the underdogs will look for more success in Day 2.

No. 12 Murray State was a big story Thursday as Ja Morant and Co. moved on with a big win over No. 5 Marquette, but most of the other top seeds were able to survive and advance. The favorites will hope for the same story Friday but there is a reason this event is called March Madness.

With top teams like Duke, Virginia and North Carolina in action, it could be an exciting day around the country.

Follow along here for the latest scores and updates from the rest of the first round.

Matchups and Results

No. 10 Iowa def. No. 7 Cincinnati 79-72

No. 9 Oklahoma def. No. 8 Ole Miss 95-72

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky; 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 13 UC Irvine; 2 p.m. ET

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Colgate; 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 16 Gardner Webb; 3:10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 11 Arizona State; 4 p.m. ET

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Oregon; 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Utah State vs. No. 9 Washington; 6:50 p.m. ET

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Dakota State; 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State; 7:20 p.m. ET

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty; 7:27 p.m. ET

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Iona; 9:20 p.m. ET

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF; 9:40 p.m. ET

No. 6 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Ohio State; 9:50 p.m. ET

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis; 9:57 p.m. ET

Bracket

Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72

After trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, Iowa slowly fought back and pulled away in the second half to earn the first upset of the day.

The difference was simply the Hawkeyes shot-making down the stretch, including this three-pointer from Joe Wieskamp to give them some breathing room in the closing minutes:

Wieskamp finished 4-of-6 from three-point range in the game while Iowa finished 11-of-22 as a team. Luka Garza also came up big with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Cincinnati looked dominant at times in the game, but it's defense was nowhere to be found in the second half while allowing 48 points. The Hawkeyes finished shooting 54.7 percent from the field.

Iowa will try to keep things going in the second round against either No. 2 Tennessee or No. 15 Colgate.

Oklahoma 95, Ole Miss 72

This was a dominant effort from start to finish for Oklahoma, which scored the first 12 points and never really looked back in a 23-point victory.

Four different Sooners players scored at least 18 points in the win, including Rashard Odomes with his season-high 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. The guard was nearly unstoppable inside from the start of the day:

The rest of the team also made it look easily offensively, shooting 57.6 percent from the field while committing only four turnovers.

Terence Davis had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds for Ole Miss, but his team was never really in the hunt in a disappointing effort for the SEC squad.

Oklahoma will move on to face the winner of No. 1 Virginia and No. 16 Gardner Webb.