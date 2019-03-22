NFL Rumors: Rams Agree to Contract with RB Malcolm Brown Despite Lions' Interest

John Cordes/Associated Press

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly matched the offer sheet running back Malcolm Brown signed with the Detroit Lions.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown will stay with the Rams on a two-year deal worth $3.25 million with a $100,000 signing bonus and $1 million in guaranteed money.

Brown was limited to 12 games in 2018 because of a clavicle injury.

After Brown got injured, the Rams signed veteran C.J. Anderson, who played a big role for L.A. down the stretch during the regular season and in the playoffs.

Anderson posted a cryptic tweet Friday that suggests the Rams may not be planning to bring him back:

With Brown out and Todd Gurley dealing with a knee injury, Anderson rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns in two regular-season games. He then had 189 rushing yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games, including L.A.'s Super Bowl LIII loss to the New England Patriots.

Brown wasn't used much last season prior to getting injured with Gurley dominating. In 12 games, he rushed 43 times for 212 yards and also had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Rams originally signed Brown as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2015. Over four seasons, he has just one rushing touchdown and one receiving score, and his most productive campaign from a yardage standpoint was in 2017, when he rushed for 246 yards.

Despite his lack of experience, Brown is the Rams' top backup. Anderson has a more impressive resume, but he's three years older than the 25-year-old Brown.

Brown likely would have been the backup to Kerryon Johnson in Detroit, but the Lions will now have to look elsewhere for depth.

With Johnson carrying the load and Theo Riddick acting as the pass-catching back, the Lions don't have as big of a need at running back as they often have in recent years, so adding a developmental prospect through the draft may be the best option.