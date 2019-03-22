Tyron Woodley Tells Conor McGregor to 'Quit Being a B---h, Let's Fight'

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley lost the UFC welterweight title less than three weeks ago, but the dethroned champion is already campaigning for a return against Conor McGregor, whom he has told to "quit being a b---h."

Woodley appeared on TMZ's The Hollywood Beatdown on Friday and sent a message to The Notorious One following his unanimous-decision defeat to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 on March 2 (video contains language NSFW):

The 36-year-old wasn't selective with regard to where the fight should take place:

"Looks like we dangling around Conor...come get this smoke. Who else does it make sense for me to fight right now? I might as well fight Conor.

"I want to fight Conor. I'll fight him in Ireland. I'll fight him in the f-----g back alley of a White Castle...want to go to Russia? Want to go to the TMZ newsroom? Quit being a b---h...let's fight."

McGregor, 30, hasn't been back in the Octagon since he suffered a submission defeat to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October. He's lost two of his last four fights (three of his last five if you include his boxing loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017).

The Irishman's only experience fighting at welterweight are his two meetings against Nate Diaz. He lost the first of those encounters at UFC 196 in March 2016 but avenged the fall by beating Diaz at 170 pounds in their August 2016 rematch.

UFC President Dana White recently spoke to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports and gave an uncertain outlook on McGregor's potential return this summer:

A meeting between McGregor and Woodley could have the makings of a great fixture in an era where the "superfight" has come to pose great significance on the company's direction.

That said, The Notorious may fancy a different challenge after just being beaten by a wrestling specialist in Khabib, who found the keys to hand McGregor the most one-sided loss of his career to date.

Mixed martial arts writer Sean Sheehan highlighted the pair as one of a number of champions to have had their belts taken from them in recent times:

At his advanced age, Woodley may see lightweight McGregor as an opportunity to restore some of his UFC reputation, as well as a potentially huge pay day, following his first loss since June 2014.

A clash between hurt titans could have the makings of an appealing fight if McGregor shows the same motivation as his welterweight counterpart.